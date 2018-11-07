Praxair to build liquid hydrogen plant in La Porte, Texas

Praxair truck

Praxair, Inc. has commenced construction of its fifth liquid hydrogen plant in the U.S., adding geographic and source diversification. The new investment in La Porte, Texas, is in response to growing demand from customers in sectors such as material handling, aerospace, manufacturing, metals, energy and electronics.

Praxair’s new plant, scheduled to start up in 2021, will produce over 30 tons per day of high purity liquid hydrogen. It will be integrated with the recently constructed air separation plant in La Porte, resulting in energy and capital cost savings. The new plant will complement Praxair’s existing liquid hydrogen plants in California, Alabama, Indiana and New York and will enhance supply reliability.

Praxair operates over 50 hydrogen generation plants and six pipeline networks globally. The La P orte hydrogen liquefier will be integrated with Praxair’s 350-mile gulf coast hydrogen pipeline network and storage cavern.