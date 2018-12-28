Motiva considers mult-billion dollar steam cracker in Port Arthur

Motiva Enterprises LLC ("Motiva") is evaluating the possible development, design and construction of a world-scale steam cracker. The steam cracker would manufacture ethylene which is used as a feedstock to manufacture a variety of petrochemicals. One of the potential locations for the new facilities is unimproved land located within the Motiva Port Arthur Refinery Complex in Jefferson County, Texas.

The proposed improvements for which the tax limitation is sought would include the steam cracker along with all process infrastructure and auxiliary equipment including, but not limited to, cracking furnaces, compressors, motors, drums, vessels, distillation towers, absorbers, heat exchangers, pumps, filters, reactors, packaged systems, utility service lines, storage tanks, electrical switchgear, transformers, substations, instrumentation, cooling towers, structural foundations including supports, control equipment and facilities, raw material receipt facilities, utility distribution improvements, flares and other pollution control equipment, interplant piping and utilities, tie-ins, road improvements, paving, fencing and facility security systems, fire prevention and safety equipment, railroad tracks, railroad switches, rail car loading equipment, and any other tangible personal property utilized in the process, storage, quality control, shipping, waste management and general operation of the steam cracker.

Buildings may include, but not be limited to, operations buildings, warehouses, control buildings, laboratories, emergency response vehicle buildings, garages, maintenance shops, motor control buildings, and security guardhouses controlling plant ingress and egress, and any personal property within such buildings.

Upon timely granting of all required permits from respective federal, state, and local agencies, construction is currently proposed to commence in the first quarter of 2020 with completion estimated in the fourth quarter of 2022.