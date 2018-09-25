McDermott to construct new HDPE plant in South Texas

Construction

McDermott International, Inc. received a contract award from Bayport Polymers LLC, a joint venture of Total Petrochemicals & Refining USA, Inc., and Novealis Holdings LLC (a joint venture of Borealis AG and NOVA Chemicals Inc.), for its new High-Density Polyethylene (HDPE) plant, the Borstar Bay3 Project, in Bayport, Texas.

McDermott's scope of work on the Borstar Bay3 Project includes the engineering, procurement, fabrication, and construction (EPFC) of a 625,000 tons/year HDPE plant. Project execution will be led out of McDermott's Houston offices. The Project will be based on a modular approach that will utilize the Company's world-class facility in Altamira, Mexico, to efficiently fabricate and assemble process and pipe rack modules. The construction phase will leverage the strength of McDermott's Gulf Coast direct hire construction capabilities and will include the use of specialty sub-contracts.

"This award continues our strong and sustainable relationship with the Total, Borealis, NOVA Chemicals JV team following the award in March of 2017 for their ethane cracker in Port Arthur," said Richard Heo, Senior Vice President for North, Central and South America. "The Borstar Bay3 Project is an example of how our vertically integrated, 'One McDermott Way' operating model delivers value to our customers while reducing cost and risk on projects of this scale."

Mechanical completion and construction of the facility are expected to be complete in 2021. The new plant will also be ready for hydrocarbon introduction in 2021.