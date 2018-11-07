Lubrizol to expand Kentucky site

Lubrizol

The Lubrizol Corp. will invest more than $25 million in its Calvert City, Kentucky manufacturing facility, allowing the company to meet increasing customer demand. This investment follows a recent $10 million expansion at the site to further improve the company’s safety management standards and create a world class quality laboratory.

The facility specializes in the production of Carbopol polymers and Pemulen polymeric emulsifiers. These polymers are used in consumer goods for the personal care, home care, and pharmaceutical markets. This expansion will include advanced, proprietary process technology that will allow the Calvert City facility to continue to provide Lubrizol’s partners with high quality products.

“In response to increasing market demand, this investment will enable us to expand production capacity and update our infrastructure at our Calvert City facility while continuously improving safety and quality,” states Deb Langer, senior vice president and general manager of Lubrizol Personal, Home and Healthcare. “The expansion is critical in allowing our team to continue to provide dedicated service and support to our global partners.”