Linde to partner with Delaware City Refining Company to establish hydrogen production facilities

The Linde Group and PBF Energy have jointly announced that the companies broke ground yesterday for a new hydrogen plant that is being built in Delaware City, Del., in partnership with PBF subsidiary Delaware City Refining Company (DCRC). Delaware Gov. John Carney; U.S. Senators Tom Carper (D-DE) and Chris Coons (D-DE); Delaware City Mayor Stanley E. Green; and other dignitaries joined executives from Linde, PBF Energy, and DCRC in the groundbreaking ceremony. Also in attendance were Kevin Herbein, President of United Steelworkers Local 4-898, and James Maravelias, President of the Delaware State AFL-CIO and Delaware Building Trades Council.

Investments by Linde and DCRC in this project, which include a 25 million standard cubic feet per day (MMSCFD) hydrogen plant and supporting infrastructure, are expected to exceed $100 million. As part of this initiative, Linde will design, build, own and operate the hydrogen plant, which is targeted for start-up during the second quarter of 2020. The hydrogen plant project will generate about 80 to 100 construction jobs at peak workload, seven permanent positions, and 25 to 30 local contractor employees during major turnarounds.

“Our partnership with Linde has allowed us to progress this attractive project, which will make our Delaware City Refinery even more competitive,” added Tom Nimbley, PBF Energy’s Chairman and CEO. “The refinery already features complex crude processing flexibility, and the new hydrogen plant will expand our ability to convert our heavy feedstock slate into cleaner, higher-value products, including marine fuels that meet new global, ultra-low sulfur standards established by the International Maritime Organization (IMO) that go into effect in 2020.”

Dr. Raghu Menon, Vice President of Onsite Investment Projects for Linde Americas, remarked, “Linde is committed to development and delivery of exceptional value for our customers. Linde customized our solution to meet PBF’s and DCRC’s criteria, including critical parameters such as plant efficiency, project schedule and environmental performance. Our plant will include a Steam Methane Reformer with a proprietary Linde design and a Selective-Catalytic Reduction process unit that will reduce plant emissions and deliver excellent environmental performance.”