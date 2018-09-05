Flint Hills Resources plans Ingleside, TX expansion

Flint Hills Resources, Ingleside, Tex., plans to expand storage and outbound crude loading capacity at its storage terminal in Ingleside, Tex., to 380,000 b/d.

The project currently consists of construction of four crude storage tanks, 60,000 bbl/hr of total loading capability, plus the associated pumps and piping. In-service for the project is expected by October 2019, subject to state permitting approvals. Upon completion, Ingleside will have a total crude storage capacity of 3.5–4 million bbl.

The Ingleside terminal currently utilizes two docks, including one that supports loading of Suezmax-size vessels. The company is evaluating a separate project that would allow it to load very large crude carrier-size vessels.

In addition to the Ingleside terminal expansion, Flint Hills plans to build connections to the recently announced crude pipelines coming from the Permian basin.