Eastman completes construction of new isobutyric acid manufacturing facility

Eastman Chemical Co. has completed a new isobutyric acid manufacturing facility at its Kingsport, Tennessee site, and expects production to begin within the next few weeks. The new facility, when added to the Longview, Texas site isobutyric acid manufacturing facility, doubles Eastman’s production capacity.

“This additional production facility establishes Eastman as the premier supplier of isobutyric acid to the global market,” said Brian Sanders, Chemical Intermediates segment Acetyls & Amines Product Stream director. “The investment demonstrates our continued commitment to providing reliable isobutyric acid supply to customers globally and to meet market demand for the product.”

Eastman isobutyric acid can be found in a number of applications in various markets, including agriculture intermediates, food flavors and fragrance, and protective coatings.