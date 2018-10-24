Evonik starts up precipitated silica plant in South Carolina

Evonik

Evonik Industries AG started up a precipitated silica plant for the tire industry in South Carolina. Evonik has invested about $120 million in this world-scale production plant, in response to the high demand from the tire industry for precipitated silica in North America. The automotive sector needs highly dispersible precipitated silica for production of tires with improved rolling resistance and better wet grip. Silicas are part of Smart Materials, one of Evonik’s four strategic growth engines.

“The opening of the new production plant is an important step in strengthening our position as a global partner for the tire industry,” said Harald Schwager, deputy chairman of the Executive Board of Evonik Industries. “In the expansion of our silica business we’re following a clear strategy. In addition to taking over the activities of Huber Silica we’re continually expanding our capacities for silica.”

Proximity to key customers in the tire industry was the decisive factor in the choice of the South Carolina site. Johannes Ohmer, member of the Management Board of Evonik Resource Efficiency GmbH, said: “From here we plan to supply our local customers with innovative products and custom-tailored solutions.” Evonik will also produce the recently developed ULTRASIL 7800 GR silica in South Carolina. Due to its larger specific surface area, ULTRASIL 7800 GR gives the tread compound more rigidity without negatively impacting its processability. It is therefore particularly suitable for SUVs, whose main global market is the US.

The construction of the new production plant in Charleston creates over 40 new jobs.