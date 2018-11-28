Becht Engineering awarded Owner's Engineering Quality Assurance project

Becht Engineering has been awarded an Owner’s Engineering Quality Assurance Project for Inter Pipeline Heartland Petrochemical Complex in Alberta, Canada. The Heartland Petrochemical Complex is being designed to convert locally sourced, low-cost propane into 525,000 tonnes per year of polypropylene utilizing Propane Dehydrogenation (PDH), Polypropylene (PP) and Central Utilities Block (CUB) facilities. Construction of the Heartland Petrochemical Complex is in progress with completion scheduled for late 2021. Becht Engineering will conduct a series of Cold Eye Reviews focused on operability of the complex.

Becht Engineering provides a wide array of engineering services to the refining, petrochemical, and power industries – including continuing services to 90% of the refineries in the United States and Canada. "

The Heartland Petrochemical Complex is being designed to convert locally sourced, low-cost propane into 525,000 tonnes per year of polypropylene utilizing Propane Dehydrogenation (PDH), Polypropylene (PP) and Central Utilities Block (CUB) facilities. Construction of the Heartland Petrochemical Complex is in progress with completion scheduled for late 2021. Becht Engineering will conduct a series of Cold Eye Reviews focused on operability of the complex.

Becht Engineering provides a wide array of engineering services to the refining, petrochemical, and power industries – including continuing services to 90% of the refineries in the United States and Canada.