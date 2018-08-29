Saulsbury to build Permian Basin infrastructure for Apache

Saulsbury was recently awarded a contract to construct three cryogenic processing plants at Apache Corp.'s Diamond processing facility, each designed with a capacity of 200 million standard cubic feet per day (MMSCFD).

Saulsbury will be responsible for the construction of the processing facilities to include liquid stabilization, slug catchers, gas treating, gas processing and residue gas compression. These facilities will feature industry-leading technology that allows for higher recovery of valuable propane, ethane and heavier liquids, which maximizes natural gas liquids production. Work began in early June, with the first train expected in the first half of 2019 and the remaining two trains expected to wrap up in the third quarter of 2019.

For Saulsbury, this award supports the company's longstanding reputation as a premier oil and gas construction company in the Permian Basin. The company has contracted over 50 cryogenic processing facilities since 2006 and is well known in the industry for its successful project execution and world-class safety performance.

Saulsbury has been strategically preparing for this surge in oil and gas activity in the Permian Basin for several years through continued development of its personnel and recently surpassed 5,500 employees, which means the company has the capacity to meet the demands of current and future clients in these ever-changing market conditions.

"We are extremely excited to announce that Apache chose Saulsbury for this project," said Bubba Saulsbury, executive vice president, Corporate Strategy. "As one of the largest acreage holders in the Permian Basin, Apache has established itself as a strategic leader and world-class producer, and we are delighted to contribute to their significant growth in the Permian Basin."

For more information, visit www. saulsbury.com or call (432) 366-3686.

View in Digital Edition