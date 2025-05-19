XPONENTIAL 2025

× Expand MDNA THE GLOBAL CONFERENCE AND EXHIBITION FOR AUTONOMY

Held from May 19 – 22, 2025 at the George R. Bown Convention Center in Houston, TX, XPONENTIAL is a yearly gathering of global leaders and end users in the uncrewed systems and robotics industry. Collaboration drives innovation—XPONENTIAL features many opportunities to connect and problem-solve with experts across markets and domains.

At XPONENTIAL, more than 7,500 of the world’s top experts in autonomous technology come together to change the course of the industry: technologists, users, buyers, policymakers, and strategists from over 20 industries and 60 countries.

XPONENTIAL is co-hosted by the Association for Uncrewed Vehicles Systems International (AUVSI) and Messe Düsseldorf North America (MDNA). AUVSI is the world's largest nonprofit organization dedicated to the advancement of uncrewed systems and robotics. MDNA is one of the world’s largest organizers of international trade shows.

https://xponential.org

