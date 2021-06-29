WWETT Show

to

Indianapolis, IN Indianapolis, Indiana

The WWETT Show - Water & Wastewater Equipment, Treatment & Transport - is the only place where wastewater and environmental services industry professionals can gather both online and live in Indianapolis.

In addition to the live event the WWETT Show has introduced a virtual event, WWETT+.WWETT+ will be comprised of an online marketplace, including the latest equipment and technology for the wastewater industry, technical workshops, and a full education line-up. The technology behind WWETT+ will enable face-to-face meetings, online, between wastewater and environmental professionals and equipment manufacturers and product representatives.

The premier event for municipalities, plumbers, portable sanitation professionals, septic contractors, sewer contractors and wastewater professionals. 

Info

Indianapolis, IN Indianapolis, Indiana
Virtual Event
to
Google Calendar - WWETT Show - 2021-06-29 00:00:00 Google Yahoo Calendar - WWETT Show - 2021-06-29 00:00:00 Yahoo Outlook Calendar - WWETT Show - 2021-06-29 00:00:00 Outlook iCalendar - WWETT Show - 2021-06-29 00:00:00 ical

Tags

youtube linkedin instagram