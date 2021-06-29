The WWETT Show - Water & Wastewater Equipment, Treatment & Transport - is the only place where wastewater and environmental services industry professionals can gather both online and live in Indianapolis.

In addition to the live event the WWETT Show has introduced a virtual event, WWETT+.WWETT+ will be comprised of an online marketplace, including the latest equipment and technology for the wastewater industry, technical workshops, and a full education line-up. The technology behind WWETT+ will enable face-to-face meetings, online, between wastewater and environmental professionals and equipment manufacturers and product representatives.

The premier event for municipalities, plumbers, portable sanitation professionals, septic contractors, sewer contractors and wastewater professionals.