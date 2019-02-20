WWETT Show 2019 — Water & Wastewater Equipment, Treatment & Transport

Come to the WWETT Show for the best in education for our industry. There are 100 sessions spanning three days, covering a wide variety of industry and professional topics, and all are included with a full education package. Sessions are led by top industry experts and professionals from leading associations, businesses and manufacturers. And many sessions count toward fulfilling required continuing educational units (CEUs) and professional development hours (PDHs).
Indianapolis, IN Indianapolis, Indiana
