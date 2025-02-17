WWETT 2025

The WWETT Show - Water & Wastewater Equipment, Treatment & Transport Show - is the world's largest annual trade show for wastewater and environmental service professionals.

The event offers an unmatched educational program, a full slate of live demos, an array of networking opportunities, and an extensive expo floor where buyers and sellers come together to see and experience the latest product innovations and technology.

Why attend?

Top Suppliers & Products: Connect directly with 550+ suppliers and manufacturers as they display new products, equipment, and services on a 300,000 sq. ft show floor.

Unmatched Networking: Connect with 12,000+ wastewater professionals, with unparalleled opportunities to build relationships and exchange insights that drive business growth.

Live Demos: Witness live demonstrations on the expo hall floor and get a first-hand look at the functionality of cutting-edge wastewater technologies.

When: Monday, February 17, 2025 - Thursday, February 20, 2025

Where: Indiana Convention Center, Indianapolis, IN