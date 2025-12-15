World of Concrete

to

Register Here

Las Vegas Convention Center 3150 Paradise Road, Nevada 89109

WOC is the industry's ONLY annual international tradeshow dedicated to the commercial concrete and masonry construction industries, and takes place at the Las Vegas Convention Center, 3150 Paradise Rd, Las Vegas, NV 89109.

World of Concrete is the commercial construction industry's first, largest and most important annual international event for concrete and masonry professionals across the globe. You'll find everything you need to see concrete success all year!

When: January 19-22, 2026, with multiple events beginning at 6:45 a.m.

Where: 3150 Paradise Road, Las Vegas, NV, Las Vegas Convention Center

Info

Las Vegas Convention Center 3150 Paradise Road, Nevada 89109
Register Here
to
Google Calendar - World of Concrete - 2026-01-19 00:00:00 Google Yahoo Calendar - World of Concrete - 2026-01-19 00:00:00 Yahoo Outlook Calendar - World of Concrete - 2026-01-19 00:00:00 Outlook iCalendar - World of Concrete - 2026-01-19 00:00:00 ical