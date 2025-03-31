World Hydrogen North America 2025

World Hydrogen Leaders are thrilled to announce the return of the 4th annual World Hydrogen North America Congress in Houston, taking place from March 31 to April 2, 2025.

The U.S. Department of Energy announced the Hydrogen Energy Earthshot initiative to reduce the cost of clean hydrogen by 80% within a decade. Canada has also released its Hydrogen Strategy, which aims to make the country a global leader in hydrogen production, use, and exports. With so much opportunity at stake – and 320 billion in investments announced globally up until 2030, North America is leading the way with committed capital of 10 billion - it is imperative that industry leaders collaborate.

That is why events like World Hydrogen North America are so valuable right now. By bringing together key players across the entire hydrogen value chain, we can align on solutions to current obstacles, forge new partnerships, and accelerate the building of a robust hydrogen market.

Join World Hydrogen Leaders once again in Houston and seize the opportunity to connect with industry leaders from across the hydrogen value chain, fostering long-term business partnerships and exploring potential collaborations. Engage with prominent offtakers, both nationally and internationally, and gain first-hand insights into the latest projects shaping the future of hydrogen in the USA and Canada.

When: March 31-April 2, 2025

Where: Marriot Marquis Houston, Texas