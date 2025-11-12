Wood Mackenzie Hydrogen Conference

You can engage in powerful conversation with Wood Mackenzie’s hydrogen research analysts as well as industry thought leaders to explore the key drivers and challenges of deploying low-carbon hydrogen. Get the latest commentary on:

Analysing deals reshaping the long-term outlook for low-carbon hydrogen and its derivatives

Financing and cost pressures of project development

Finding the right balance of risk between developers and offtakers

Developing supporting infrastructure to enable low-carbon hydrogen to scale-up

Understanding the factors behind project success – creating momentum for a hydrogen economy

When: November 12-13, 2025

Where: London, United Kingdom

