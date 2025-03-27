The Women's Leadership Luncheon, scheduled for Thursday, March 27 at 11:00 am is now open for Sponsorship and Registration!

The event will announce their speaker as they get confirmation.

Purse Raffle Tickets will be available for purchase online as soon as a purse has been chosen!

There will be a complimentary valet, but please feel free to bring cash to give them a tip for their service!

Also, please remember to visit the vendors onsite, buy your purse raffle tickets, and take a photo at either the selfie station or our backdrop. We look forward to seeing you soon.

Don't forget to bring your business cards to be entered into our door prize raffle and Wear Your PINK!

San Jacinto College - LyondellBasell Center for Petrochemical, Energy & Technology

7901 Fairmont Pkwy

Pasadena, TX 77507 United States