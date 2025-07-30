Women's Leadership Luncheon 2025

Economic Alliance Houston Port Region's Women's Leadership Luncheon is scheduled for Wednesday, July 30 at 11:00 AM.

The keynote speaker will be announced upon confirmation.

Purse raffle tickets will be available for purchase online once a purse has been selected. Complimentary valet service will be provided; attendees are encouraged to bring cash for tipping the valets in appreciation of their service.

Guests are invited to visit the on-site vendors, purchase purse raffle tickets, and capture memories at the selfie station or photo backdrop. Business cards are encouraged for entry into the door prize raffle.

Attendees are also encouraged to show their support by wearing pink.

When: Wednesday, July 30, 2025, 11:00am-1:00pm

Where: San Jacinto College - LyondellBasell Center for Petrochemical, Energy & Technology, 7901 Fairmont Pkwy, Pasadena, TX 77507 United States

