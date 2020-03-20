Women in INDUSTRY 2020

This dynamic, exciting one-day event is a day about career exploration and awareness in the petrochemical industry. Network with industry sponsors, many who are currently hiring, learn how to get training, attend amazing and energetic sessions, visit the "hands-on" demonstration area and hear from other women currently in the field. Our purpose is to provide helpful, relevant information to motivate you and help you begin a career in one of the challenging and profitable fields in the petrochemical industry.

A light breakfast and lunch will be provided. Dress is business casual and closed-toe shoes are recommended for participation in the "hands-on" demonstration area. This event is only open to individuals 16 years of age and over.

Moody Gardens - Galveston, TX

Media Contact: Kelly Dando