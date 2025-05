All female members of ABC Pelican are invited to join for a luncheon celebrating ABC Pelican Women in Construction featuring a keynote by Julie Laperouse with Screaming Peacock!

Registration for this event is free. If you'd like to have a headshot taken at the event, it will be $45.

Please note you must be a ABC Pelican member to attend!

When: Wednesday, May 14, 2025 11:00 AM - 1:00 PM CST

Where: Juban's Restaurant & Bar, 3739 Perkins Road, Baton Rouge, LA 70808