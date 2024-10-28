WJTA Inaugural Golf Tournament

Join us October 28th at the renowned Wildcat Golf Club in Houston for a brand new WJTA member social event!

Detailed agenda coming soon.

This social event is a new concept for WJTA to help provide a fun, relaxed environment in which members can strengthen existing connections, in addition to building new ones with colleagues in the industry. Proceeds will benefit the WJTA Student Scholarship Fund and assist the WJTA’s mission to promote industry safety and recognition of the industrial cleaning trade.