Wind Operations Dallas VIRTUAL 2020 (July 22 - August 7) O and M, Asset Management

For the past decade, Wind Operations Dallas has focused on creating a platform for the latest trends, peer insights, best practice and lessons learned in North American onshore wind O and M. Now in a fully virtual and online platform, with more insights than ever before, Wind Operations Dallas Virtual (22 July – 7 August) opens its virtual doors to the industry.

The free-to-attend event unites and connects thought leaders and experts across the North American wind power operations, maintenance, and asset management value chain to tackle industry challenges head on.

Speakers from RWE Renewables, EDF Renewables, Liberty Power, Invenergy, Engie, sPower, APEX Clean Energy and over 50 more will tackle the hottest topics to lower LCOE, increase AEP and boost wind profitability.

Hosting industry specialist live panel discussions, fireside chats and technical presentations support your business to; achieve operational excellence and secure partnerships across the operations landscape.

Date and Time: On Wednesday July 22, 2020 at 9:00 am ends Friday August 07, 2020 at 5:00 pm