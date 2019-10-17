Construction Career Collaborative (C3), is excited to announce WECan, a construction camp for girls, offered in conjunction with National Association of Women in Construction (NAWIC), Houston Chapter, and Aldine ISD.

The event will host more than 1,000 girls in grades 6-12 on Oct. 17, 2019 at the M.O Campbell Event Center (1865 Aldine Bender Rd, Houston, TX 77032). Students will have an opportunity to use construction tools, learn safety techniques, participate in construction activities as well as hear from local women in the industry at all levels. Former Aldine ISD alumna and City of Houston councilwoman Amanda Edwards will also join the students for a day of exciting learning experiences at the one-of-a-kind event.

8:30-11:30 a.m. (grades 9-12); 11:45 a.m.-2:45 p.m. (middle school) Location: M.O. Campbell Event Center, 1865 Aldine Bender Road, Houston, TX, 77032

“Our company competes against all industries to attract the best and brightest to our field,” Angela Robbins, Associate Director of C3 said. “We want young women to know that construction is a viable option with career paths that begin right out of high school, trade school, junior colleges and universities.”

TDIndustries and Hoar Construction are underwriting the event. Both companies have a long history of encouraging diversity in the field.