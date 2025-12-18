Water & Wastewater Equipment, Treatment, and Transfer Show

Indiana Convention Center 100 S Capitol Ave, Indiana 46225

Attend the WWETT Show, Feb 16–19, 2026, at the Indiana Convention Center in Indianapolis, IN.

The WWETT Show is the premier gathering for wastewater and environmental service professionals, offering unparalleled access to cutting-edge technology, industry education, and powerful business connections. As the industry's leading platform, The WWETT Show delivers hands-on experiences, expert-led insights, and the most comprehensive marketplace for solutions.

Register now to connect with industry leaders and discover solutions!

When: February 16–19, 2026

Where: Indiana Convention Center, 100 South Capitol Avenue, Indianapolis, IN 46225

