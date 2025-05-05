WasteExpo 2025

A new year brings fresh opportunities, and there’s no better place to embrace them than at WasteExpo!

With 14,000+ professionals and 550+ exhibitors, this is your chance to connect with industry leaders, discover game-changing innovations, and position yourself for success in 2025 and beyond.

For 50+ years, WasteExpo has been the launchpad for progress in solid waste, recycling, and organics. This year, explore the latest vehicles, technologies, and solutions to drive your business forward.

When: May 5-8, 2025

Where: Las Vegas Convention Center West Hall, 300 Convention Center Dr, Las Vegas, NV 89109

Register here