Waste Management (WM) Symposia 2019

WM2019 topics of interest include research, development and operational experience over the complete spectrum of nuclear waste activities. In addition, there will be featured panel and paper sessions focusing on special topics such as our featured theme, “Encouraging Young Men & Women to Achieve Their Goals in Radwaste Management”, our featured country, Canada, and our featured site, the US DOE Idaho National Laboratory (INL). There will also be special reserved sessions on the Used Fuel, D&D, Procurement and Contracting, Safety, Clean-up of Legacy Sites Worldwide, and NRC/DoD topics.