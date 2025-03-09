Waste Management Symposia 2025

The WM2025 conference cross-cutting theme will highlight how the rapidly evolving digital world is making transformational changes to the worldwide radioactive waste management, nuclear industry, and clean-up sectors.

The conference will showcase how the digital world is leading to achieving more efficient operations, improved human-machine interactions, increased safety, and enhancement of data management and analytics. In addition, there will be a focus on remote and emerging technologies from universities, private enterprises, and governmental organizations.

When: March 9-13, 2025

Where: Phoenix Convention Center, Phoenix, AZ

Register here