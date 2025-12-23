Join the WM2026 Waste Management Symposia March 8–12, 2026, at the Phoenix Convention Center in Phoenix, AZ, from 8:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m. daily. Register now to connect with global leaders in nuclear waste management and innovation.

The Waste Management Symposia (WM2026) is the premier international conference on the management, transportation, and disposal of radioactive waste and related nuclear materials issues. Over five days, industry experts, scientists, engineers, regulators, and stakeholders gather to share research, explore cutting-edge technologies, and discuss safe, cost-effective solutions across the nuclear lifecycle. Programming includes workshops, technical sessions, exhibits, networking opportunities, and featured site and country showcases.

When: Sunday, March 8, Thursday, March 12, 2026, 8:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m.

Where: Phoenix Convention Center, 100 N. 3rd Street, Phoenix, AZ 85004