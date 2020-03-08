Waste Management Symposia 2020

The annual Waste Management (WM) Conference, presented by WM Symposia (WMS), attracts thousands of registrants from around the world and is widely regarded as the premier international conference for the management of radioactive material and related topics. If you are an influencer in the industry, then WM Symposia is where you need to be.
This truly is a unique opportunity for the industry. Here are just a few reasons to attend:
- The annual Waste Management Symposium is the world’s largest and most prestigious conference on radioactive waste management & disposal, decommissioning, packaging & transportation, facility siting and site remediation.
- You can network and connect with over 2,000 industry specialists and managers from more than 35 countries.
- You can learn about trends and developments from the most senior industry managers.
- You can be informed of the products and services of the world’s leading companies in the exhibit hall, including a new program for product demonstration.
- You can hear about technology development and project accomplishments at technical presentations and panel sessions.
- There are many opportunities to network and interact with your colleagues.
- Several procurement and contracting sessions will feature upcoming business opportunities that you can learn about.
- You can further your professional credentials by attending Sunday training workshops