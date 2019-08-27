VPPPA Safety+, an Integrated Safety & Health Management Systems Symposium

The Voluntary Protection Programs Participants' Association, Inc. (VPPPA) is dedicated to spreading the word, not only about the association, VPP and other safety and health management systems, but also about the most critical safety and health news and updates that occur throughout the industry. The association works as a liaison between member sites and the news media to promote the successes of our member companies. The association is also committed to keeping members informed of the latest regulatory developments, industry news and association activities through several printed and electronic publications.