VPPPA’s 2025 Safety+ Symposium

The Safety+ Symposium is the only EHS&S event that provides the tools and resources you need to bring your safety and health programs beyond compliance to excellence.

With attendees ranging from frontline workers to C-Suite executives, our community offers the unique opportunity to see safety from all angles and better understand its role in the modern workplace. Designed with continuous improvement at its core, the Safety+ Symposium enables workers from all industries, at all levels, to better themselves as well as their workplace.

When: August 11-14, 2025

Where: America’s Center Convention Complex, 701 Convention Plaza, St. Louis, MO 63101