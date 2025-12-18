Underground Infrastructure Conference

Henry B. Gonzalez Convention Center 900 E. Market St., San Antonio, Texas 78205

Mark your calendars for January 27-28, 2026, for the Henry B. Gonzalez Convention Center in San Antonio, Texas, because UIC is making a powerful statement: two concentrated days of unmatched value, premium experiences, and game-changing connections. Register today! 

UIC brings together more than 1,200 qualified professionals, including engineers, contractors, senior management, and utility operators—people who control billions of dollars in purchasing decisions. Whether you’re aiming to build strategic partnerships or capture leads that drive revenue, this is where you need to be.

When: January 27-28, 2026

Where: Henry B. Gonzalez Convention Center in San Antonio, Texas 78205

