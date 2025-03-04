Underground Infrastructure Conference 2025

Celebrating its 30th anniversary in 2025, the Underground Infrastructure Conference (UIC) returns to Houston, Texas to convene professionals in the sewer, water, wastewater, gas, electric, telecommunications, corrosion, and protective coating industries.

UIC is the premier event dedicated to advancing the three core pillars of modern infrastructure: construction, rehabilitation, and asset management.

During the span of two-and-a-half days (Tuesday, March 4 – Thursday, March 6), utility professionals will exchange ideas and strategies for optimizing underground infrastructure systems, via classroom learning and an interactive exhibit hall. Attend UIC to be equipped with insights and strategies you need to stay ahead. Explore groundbreaking advancements in construction, rehabilitation, and asset management, while diving into cutting-edge topics such as AI and Smart Technologies, Horizontal Directional Drilling, Protective Coatings and Corrosion Management, Electric Grid Hardening, Subsurface Utility Engineering, and more!

Don’t miss this opportunity to learn, expand your network, and advance your career, attend UIC!

When: March 4-6, 2025

Where: George R. Brown Convention Center, 1001 Avenida de las Americas, Houston, TX

