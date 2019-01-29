Underground Construction Technology (UCT) International Conference & Exhibition

to Google Calendar - Underground Construction Technology (UCT) International Conference & Exhibition - 2019-01-29 00:00:00 Yahoo Calendar - Underground Construction Technology (UCT) International Conference & Exhibition - 2019-01-29 00:00:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - Underground Construction Technology (UCT) International Conference & Exhibition - 2019-01-29 00:00:00 iCalendar - Underground Construction Technology (UCT) International Conference & Exhibition - 2019-01-29 00:00:00

Fort Worth, TX Fort Worth, Texas

Individuals representing water, sewer, gas, telecom and electric rely on UCT to learn about the latest techniques used in trenchless, open cut, new construction and pipe rehabilitation. Major academic and industry sponsors offer seminars before and during UCT. Nearly 200 exhibitors showcase equipment and technologies used to maintain the crumbling utility piping systems. The UCT education program qualifies for Professional Development Hours (PDHs) and Continuing Education Units (CEUs). Credit is granted by the University of Texas at Arlington.

Info
Fort Worth, TX Fort Worth, Texas View Map
BIC Events
Industry Events
to Google Calendar - Underground Construction Technology (UCT) International Conference & Exhibition - 2019-01-29 00:00:00 Yahoo Calendar - Underground Construction Technology (UCT) International Conference & Exhibition - 2019-01-29 00:00:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - Underground Construction Technology (UCT) International Conference & Exhibition - 2019-01-29 00:00:00 iCalendar - Underground Construction Technology (UCT) International Conference & Exhibition - 2019-01-29 00:00:00

Tags

BIC Attends

BIC Recruiting Hot Jobs

Featured White Papers

Featured Video

From the Publisher

Industry Report Subscription