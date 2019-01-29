Underground Construction Technology (UCT) International Conference & Exhibition

Individuals representing water, sewer, gas, telecom and electric rely on UCT to learn about the latest techniques used in trenchless, open cut, new construction and pipe rehabilitation. Major academic and industry sponsors offer seminars before and during UCT. Nearly 200 exhibitors showcase equipment and technologies used to maintain the crumbling utility piping systems. The UCT education program qualifies for Professional Development Hours (PDHs) and Continuing Education Units (CEUs). Credit is granted by the University of Texas at Arlington.