Join the Texas Oil and Gas Association (TXOGA) for the TXOGA Energy Summit on Thursday, October 1, 2020 from 10:00 AM to 10:45 AM for a discussion on how important the oil and natural gas industry is in the Greater Houston & Southeast Texas area to the success of the community and the state of Texas. Featured speakers for this part of the series are:

The Honorable Dan Crenshaw, Congressman, District 2 The Honorable Dennis Bonnen, Speaker of the Texas House of Representatives Patrick Jankowski, Senior Vice President of Research, Greater Houston Partnership.

TCC has joined TXOGA and other industry leaders in supporting this event. To register for this event, please click here.

For additional information, please see the TXOGA Energy Summit Flyer

If you have any questions or need additional information, please contact Chris Noonan, TCC Director of Government Affairs, at 512-646-6407 or Noonan@texaschmistry.org .