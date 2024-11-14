TXOGA 2024 Lone Star Energy Forum

Join TXOGA at its annual forum for insightful discussions on innovative energy technologies, networking opportunities with leaders in energy who shape state, national, and global agendas, and highly sought-after speakers who will share the latest economic, legislative, and political perspectives.

Both Condoleezza Rice, 66th Secretary of State, and Greg Abbott, Governor of Texas, will be keynote speakers for the 2024 Lone Star Energy Forum. Secure your tickets today and don't miss out.

Thursday, November 14 – Friday, November 15

Omni PGA Frisco Resort, 4341 PGA Parkway, Frisco, Texas 75033

Sponsorship packages are available.