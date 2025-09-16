Turbomachinery & Pump Symposia

to

Turbomachinery & Pump Symposia is a vital industry event, offering a forum for the exchange of ideas between rotating equipment engineers and technicians worldwide.

Now surpassing 50 years, TPS is known for its impact on turbomachinery, pump, oil & gas, petrochemical, power, aerospace, chemical and water industries through two pathways: the technical program and exhibition.

When: September 16-18, 2025

Where: George R. Brown Convention Center, Houston, Texas

Register here

Info

Conferences & Tradeshows, Networking Events
979-845-7417
to
Google Calendar - Turbomachinery & Pump Symposia - 2025-09-16 00:00:00 Google Yahoo Calendar - Turbomachinery & Pump Symposia - 2025-09-16 00:00:00 Yahoo Outlook Calendar - Turbomachinery & Pump Symposia - 2025-09-16 00:00:00 Outlook iCalendar - Turbomachinery & Pump Symposia - 2025-09-16 00:00:00 ical

Tags