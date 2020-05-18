Transportation Oil and Gas Congress 2020

Milan, Italy , Lombardy, Italy

Transportation Oil and Gas Congress 2020 (TOGC) will be held on 18–19 May 2020 in Italy.

The Congress is dedicated to oil and gas transportation via onshore and offshore pipelines.

NOCs, gas majors, EPCs, pipeline operators, storage operators and governmental bodies will discuss complexities in the pipeline industry.

Congress program will be comprised of topics focused on:

- Oil and gas pricing tendencies

- Impact of LNG imports on price dynamics and volatility

- Latest technologies in pipeline construction

- Modern technologies and trends in pipeline industry

SOCAR Midstream, Italgas, Elinoil, NATURAL GAS PUBLIC COMPANY (DEFA), OMV, Indian Oil Corporation, Engie, Duro Felguera Oil & Gas, Techint, Saipem, Snam, Andrade Gutierrez Engenharia SA, Sofregas, SICIM, Larsen & Toubro, COPELOUZOS GROUP are among the many companies already confirmed participation.

Info

Milan, Italy , Lombardy, Italy
Featured Event, Industry Events, Networking
