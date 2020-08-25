The Summit 2020

The NEW Summit 2020, Excellence in Plant Performance is an interactive conference that will provide attendees with tangible takeaways. Themes throughout the conference will highlight emerging technologies, process safety, improved reliability and operations, mechanical integrity, training, leadership, and culture. This conference is targeted at owner and contractor personnel from maintenance, operations, engineering, and vendors.

This is the only conference for the petroleum refining and petrochemical industries focused on improving plant-wide performance!

This conference is the combination of the best elements of the Reliability and Maintenance Conference, Cat Cracker, and the Operations & Process Technology Summit to create a single conference focused on improving plant performance.

To learn more about the new AFPM Event, visit http://www.afpm.org/2020Summit