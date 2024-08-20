× Expand Prime Banner

The PRIME Expo and conference will take place at the Pasadena Convention Center in Pasadena, Texas, on August 20, 2024.

Are you ready for PRIME time?

Launched in 2022, The PRIME Expo and conference attracts plant managers and maintenance, inspection, construction, safety and engineering professionals working in the energy industry. Professionals from refinery, petrochemical, chemical, and other energy facilities, plants and service providers gather at this full-day event to listen, learn and contribute at technical sessions and at owner/operator panel discussions.

Proven tools gather data from many devices, but there is still a gap in the knowledge of how to use and integrate the information. Throughout the day, the speakers will help attendees understand how to use applications for a data-driven approach to managing processes. Register now!

PRIME Expo is produced by BIC Magazine, serving the energy market since 1984.