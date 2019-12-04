Produced by the same team as WorkBoat Magazine and WorkBoat.com, The International WorkBoat Show is a trade-only conference and expo for commercial vessel owners, operators and builders as well as the vendors and suppliers that serve them.

These are just a few things you can expect when participating in this long running industry tradition:

Expo floor learning opportunities including breakout sessions

Opportunities to meet vendors in person and experience their products before you buy

Meaningful insights, actionable takeaways, Q+A opportunities, and group problem solving sessions at the WorkBoat Annual Conference

Networking & sponsored events designed to build strong industry relationships

Young Professionals development to help shape the new minds of the industry

Held every year in New Orleans, the show attracts 15,000 members of the commercial marine industry, who come together from around the world to network, learn, spot new industry trends, and uncover innovative products and solutions.

As attendees have been quoted saying, “everyone in the marine industry is here.” This includes the industry’s most innovative suppliers and vendors, who for three days transform the Morial Convention Center exhibition hall into a small city of diverse trade show booths, exhibits, and product demonstrations.

From exhibits to the Annual Conference Program and even the unique night life of the Big Easy, it’s your annual chance to network, shop, connect, and get in the know among the best in the business. It’s a maritime industry tradition. And through good times and bad, this is the marine industry’s show.