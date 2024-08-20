The Energy Expo 2024

The Energy Expo (6th edition) in Miami, Florida, comes as an in-person physical tradeshow to serve your energy clean needs, in the proper place, at the proper time.

Equipment, technologies, products, and education will be presented for the SOLAR, ENERGY STORAGE, EV CHARGING, CLEAN ENERGY, ENERGY SAVING & SMART TECH industries.

It is the only tradeshow and conference in the western hemisphere serving United States PLUS Latin American / Caribbean markets (comprised by more of 45 countries)

It works to CONNECT Manufacturers & Distributors with Buyers, Professionals, Dealers, Municipalities, Contractors, Installers and Potential Reps. from the served markets.

The tradeshow takes place on August 21 & 22, 2024 and the extended educational program starts on August 20, 2024, with the University Day.

The upcoming edition also features developments and opportunities for startups, emerging companies, and distributorship networks in ALL The Americas.