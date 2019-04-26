The Brock Group 9th Annual Charity Golf Tournament

Friendswood, TX Friendswood, Texas

The Brock Group is pleased to host its 9th Annual Charity Golf Tournament on Friday, April 26, 2019 at the Timber Creek Golf Course in Friendswood, Texas.  We would like to invite you, our partner in business, to participate. Your donation will help combat veterans suffering from combat related PTSD in a caring and positive environment.

Tournament will begin on Friday, April 26, 2019.  Arrival and registration begins at 7 a.m. and tee off at 8 a.m.

Lunch will be served immediately after the tournament.

Download event flyer HERE.

