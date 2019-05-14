Join Johns Manville on May 14-15, 2019, at the South Shore Harbour Resort and Conference Center in League City, TX as we team up with the experts throughout the industrial industry to host the 4th Annual Johns Manville Industrial Masters Course. This free, two-day course is designed specifically for mechanical engineers and facility operations personnel. By the end of the course, participants will have a greater understanding of the latest materials, science and strategies in the industry, along with an arsenal of tactics and best practices to effectively design and maintain industrial insulation systems.

This year, we have a new opportunity for live Q&A with two expert panels discussing Optimizing Maintenance Turnarounds and Best Practices to Combat CUI.

2 Days: Two-day training course designed to enhance your understanding on how to design, update and maintain industrial insulation systems and assets…Learn More

9 Sessions: Hear presentations from technical experts throughout the industrial industry, covering everything from insulation materials, to jacketing, to coatings, to CUI…See Who’s Presenting

2 Expert Panels: Industry specialists from Dow, Becht Engineering, BrandSafway, PPG, Brown & Root Industrial Services, and more, discussing proven methods and best practices to combat CUI and optimize turnarounds… Learn More

12 CEU Credits: Receive twelve continuing education credits for attending the full course. All attendees will be awarded a signed Certificate of Completion at the conclusion of the Industrial Masters Course that may be submitted for continuing education credits ...View Details

Free Cost to Attend: The JM Industrial Masters course is designed to educate the industry and is FREE to attend…come learn, on us. Register Now

This is a free, two-day course designed for engineers and facility owners/operators. We have a limited number of spots left - so click to Learn More or Register Now to reserve your seat today!