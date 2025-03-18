Texas Water Conference 2025

Texas Water is the joint annual conference of the Texas Section American Water Works Association and the Water Environment Association of Texas.

The conference is celebrating it's 30th year as the Largest Regional Water Conference in the U.S.© and caters to professionals in the wastewater and water industry, including water quality engineers, treatment plant technicians, scientists, government officials, regulatory agency personnel, manufacturers and their agents, libraries, universities and groups and individuals concerned with protecting public health and the environment.

Texas Water's location rotates around various cities in Texas each year and includes technical sessions, exhibits, competitions, networking opportunities and much, much more!

When: March 18-21, 2025

Where: George R. Brown Convention Center, Houston, Texas