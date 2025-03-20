BLOWOUT

The Texas Energy Museum's Blowout is a major annual fundraising event held to support the museum's educational mission. It typically features dinner, with a keynote speaker, and opportunities for networking with community and industry leaders. Past speakers have included George Bush, Laura Bush, Andrew Card, Ben Carson, Trey Gowdy, Robert Mueller, Colin Powell, Karl Rove, Margaret Thatcher and George Will.

The event is an important source of funding for the museum's exhibitions and programs, which educate the public about the history and science of Texas oil.

BLOWOUT 2025 Thursday, March 20, 2025 Beaumont Civic CenterDoors open at 6pm; Program at 7pm

Featuring keynote speaker, Jason Chaffetz.