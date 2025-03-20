The Texas Energy Museum's Blowout is a major annual fundraising event held to support the museum's educational mission.

This event features dinner, with a keynote speaker and opportunities for networking with community and industry leaders.

Expand Texas Energy Museum Blowout 2025

The event is an important source of funding for the museum's exhibitions and programs, which educate the public about the history and science of Texas oil. Doors open at 6pm and the program begins at 7pm.

Past speakers have included George Bush, Laura Bush, Andrew Card, Ben Carson, Trey Gowdy, Robert Mueller, Colin Powell, Karl Rove, Margaret Thatcher and George Will.

When: Thursday, March 20, 2025

Where: Beaumont Civic Center, 701 Main St, Beaumont, TX 77701

Click here for pricing information and more

Register here