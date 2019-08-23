Texas City Chamber of Commerce Shrimp Boil

Nessler Park 1700 5th Avenue, Texas City, Texas 77590

Young and old and everyone in between agree, the Shrimp Boil is a night to relax and just have a good time while visiting with friends and neighbors. The Shrimp Boil is a favorite tradition of the community which has been held for over 40 years, and it pulls a crowd of approximately 1,200 people each year!   This time-honored event is for its residents, visitors, friends and business associates to gather round and kick up their heels in celebration of the end of summer and to enjoy the bountiful shrimp season. The succulent shrimp, cold beer and music makes this event one of the most popular.

Nessler Park 1700 5th Avenue, Texas City, Texas 77590
