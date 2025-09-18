Texas Association of Environmental Professionals (TAEP) Luncheon

to

Cadillac Bar and Grill 1802 Shepherd Dr, Houston, Texas 77007

Join us for the Texas Association of Environmental Professionals luncheon at Cadillac Bar and Grill Houston. Networking will be from 11:30a-12:00p. Click the website link below to register. See you there!

Speaker: Brian Eichelberger, Ph.D., Director of Quality and Method Development, SPL Inc.

Topic: QAC’s: The Hidden Impact of Disinfectants on Wastewater Systems

Info

Cadillac Bar and Grill 1802 Shepherd Dr, Houston, Texas 77007
Luncheon, Monthly Meeting, Networking Events
to
Google Calendar - Texas Association of Environmental Professionals (TAEP) Luncheon - 2025-09-18 11:30:00 Google Yahoo Calendar - Texas Association of Environmental Professionals (TAEP) Luncheon - 2025-09-18 11:30:00 Yahoo Outlook Calendar - Texas Association of Environmental Professionals (TAEP) Luncheon - 2025-09-18 11:30:00 Outlook iCalendar - Texas Association of Environmental Professionals (TAEP) Luncheon - 2025-09-18 11:30:00 ical