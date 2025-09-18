Texas Association of Environmental Professionals (TAEP) Luncheon

Expand Texas Association of Environmental Professionals (TAEP) TAEP is the premier organization for environmental professionals in the State of Texas. One of the primary aims of TAEP is the advancement of the environmental professional and the establishment of a forum to discuss evolving environmental compliance and regulatory updates.

Join us for the Texas Association of Environmental Professionals luncheon at Cadillac Bar and Grill Houston. Networking will be from 11:30a-12:00p. Click the website link below to register. See you there!

Speaker: Brian Eichelberger, Ph.D., Director of Quality and Method Development, SPL Inc.

Topic: QAC’s: The Hidden Impact of Disinfectants on Wastewater Systems